FORT WAYNE, Ind.—The School of Education at Purdue University Fort Wayne will begin offering an 18-credit-hour graduate certificate in school administration for the upcoming fall semester. The program is designed for classroom teachers with master’s degrees in education who are interested in pursuing licensure as a school administrator.
About Purdue University Fort Wayne
Purdue University Fort Wayne is the largest university in northeast Indiana and is part of the Purdue University system. Purdue Fort Wayne is uniquely positioned to serve the region as a crossroads of intellectual, social, economic, and cultural advancement. Rigorous academics are combined with a focus on student success across prestigious degree programs taught by more than 300 full-time faculty. 8,093 students of diverse ages, ethnicities, and nationalities pursue their education on the nearly 600-acre campus. A majority of the university’s 62,000+ alumni live and work in Indiana contributing significantly to the state’s economy, vitality, and intellectual strength. The university is a member of the Horizon League athletics conference, and fields 16 NCAA Division I sports teams. For more information, visit pfw.edu.
featured
Purdue Fort Wayne’s School of Education offers new graduate certificate this fall
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
- Purdue Fort Wayne’s School of Education offers new graduate certificate this fall
- Rep. Jim Banks Announces Service Academy Day Is July 17
- ‘Operation Dry Water’ to target boating under the influence July 2–4
- HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS
- State Troopers Increase Patrols Over Holiday Weekend
- Traffic Advisory on U.S. 33
- Federal agency blocks Indiana's Medicaid work requirements
- 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NE Indiana gas station
Popular Content
Articles
- 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NE Indiana gas station
- Traffic Advisory on U.S. 33
- Artist bringing giant fishing lures to Indiana exhibit
- Registration has begun for Old Settlers Days
- No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty
- NE Indiana ice cream plant closing, eliminating 176 jobs
- Indiana nurse during the Korean War helped inspire "M*A*S*H"
- 1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback
- South Bend officer rescues kitten from rush-hour traffic
- Holcomb honors James Morris with Indiana's top award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Multimedia
featured top story breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.