FORT WAYNE, Ind.—The School of Education at Purdue University Fort Wayne will begin offering an 18-credit-hour graduate certificate in school administration for the upcoming fall semester. The program is designed for classroom teachers with master’s degrees in education who are interested in pursuing licensure as a school administrator.

“Just like the Master of Science in Education through the educational leadership program, the six core courses in our graduate certificate program provide flexible learning,” said Wylie Sirk, clinical assistant professor and director of educational leadership. “The program also aligns with national preparation standards for building-level school administrators.”

Enrollment is currently open for the graduate certificate in school administration with the first cohort scheduled to begin in August. Educators interested in attaining this certificate can learn more by contacting Sirk at 260-481-6861 or wylie.sirk@pfw.edu.

About Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Fort Wayne is the largest university in northeast Indiana and is part of the Purdue University system. Purdue Fort Wayne is uniquely positioned to serve the region as a crossroads of intellectual, social, economic, and cultural advancement. Rigorous academics are combined with a focus on student success across prestigious degree programs taught by more than 300 full-time faculty. 8,093 students of diverse ages, ethnicities, and nationalities pursue their education on the nearly 600-acre campus. A majority of the university’s 62,000+ alumni live and work in Indiana contributing significantly to the state’s economy, vitality, and intellectual strength. The university is a member of the Horizon League athletics conference, and fields 16 NCAA Division I sports teams. For more information, visit pfw.edu.

