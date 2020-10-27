COLUMBIA CITY — RE/MAX Integrity in Columbia City is hosting a RE/STOCK with RE/MAX community food drive to collect donations on behalf of their local food shelf.
Canned food and non-perishable items can be dropped off at RE/MAX Integrity:
Address: 220 Frontage Rd. Ste C Columbia City, IN 46725
Date: Monday November 2nd through Friday November 6th
Time: 8:30 am-5:00 pm
The food collected during the drive will be donated to RENEW Ministries to support individuals and families in Whitley County and the surrounding areas. RE/MAX Integrity’s Broker/Owner says it is an important time to restock local food shelves.
“It is important to help sustain our communities,” says Angela Grable. “Households throughout our neighborhoods experience food insecurities all year long and rely on their local food banks for support. We want to bring our communities together to help restock the shelves, and help those in need, in time for Thanksgiving.”
More information can be found by visiting RE/MAX Integrity’s website: https://www.movewithintegrity.com/pages/help-restock-our-community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.