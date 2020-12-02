Do you have a recipe you make each year? One your family loves that you want to share with others? Then let's take part in a recipe swap this holiday season! Share your recipes for dinner, sides, appetizers, desserts and more to community@thepostandmail.com or mail or drop them off to The Post & Mail, 927 W. Connexion Way, Columbia City, IN 46725.
