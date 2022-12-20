INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers may not like paying their gas taxes, but when that money comes back home to the tune of $10.4 million, drivers get to see their dollars turn into pavement.

In the second round of state Community Crossings road grants awarded Friday, the six-county area of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties picked up about nine percent of the statewide total $119 million dished out this time.

