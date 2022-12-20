INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers may not like paying their gas taxes, but when that money comes back home to the tune of $10.4 million, drivers get to see their dollars turn into pavement.
In the second round of state Community Crossings road grants awarded Friday, the six-county area of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties picked up about nine percent of the statewide total $119 million dished out this time.
Add that to the $5.63 million in awards doled out in April and northeast Indiana is seeing more than $20 million total being invested in roads this year.
Friday’s Community Crossings awards went to 17 recipients in the six-county area.
Allen County led the way with five recipients totaling $3.26 million, followed by DeKalb County with five recipients getting $2.33 million in grants.
Noble County had three recipients totaling $1.63 million, Steuben County has two getting $1.58 million and LaGrange and Whitley counties each had a single recipient receiving $1 million and about $614,000, respectively.
For Whitley County, those dollars will be allocated to Columbia City paving projects throughout the community. This paving project is expected to begin in 2023. These dollars are anticipated to assist with street paving for sections of Market Street, S. Hancock Farm Road, Mulberry Street, E. Jefferson Street, W. Van Buren Street, W. Business 30, W. Connexion Way and Jeffrey Drive.
“We are thankful to INDOT for this grant award and we are excited to continue utilizing these dollars to improve safety and mobility in Columbia City,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.
“Staying on top of projects that impact our infrastructure is key in attracting businesses to our state,” said State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne). “I am happy to see our area leaders attaining these grants and investing in the future of our community.”
Shipshewana, Clear Lake, DeKalb County and Grabill all received the maximum $1 million grant, while eight other communities received a half-million or more.
Most communities in northeast Indiana qualify in the small government category, meaning they can receive 75 percent grant dollars for a 25 percent match. A few larger areas — including Allen County and cities or towns over 10,000 residents including Auburn and Kendallville — receive a 50 percent grant for 50 percent matching funds.
“It’s really a good deal,” said State Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, on Friday. “It’s our gas tax and some of our registration fees going to our roads. The lions’ share of the dollars, especially in the cities, are really going to road paving.”
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, still remembers fighting for an 80/20 split for small towns when the program was first being formed in the legislature in 2016 and got close with 75/25. He’s credited local communities in the region for aggressively going after those dollars.
“Bless their hearts, our people have been on it. They realize they can submit twice a year,” he said.
With those road dollars flowing in annually, communities are better able to keep up on their infrastructure and set the table for new development, Zent said.
“We’re doing what we can. If we can get a few other things to fall into place, you’ll see some population growth,” Zent said. “We’ve got the room. We’ve got the environment. We’ve got the people who are hard working.”
Since its creation in 2016, Community Crossings has funded more than $1 billion in road work to Indiana counties, cities and towns.
In this cycle, 229 communities statewide received shares of $119 million.
“Modernizing and improving transportation infrastructure is a key component of driving economic development in the Hoosier state,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “The Community Crossings program continues to help take communities to the next level by providing safe, reliable roads and bridges for residents and visitors alike.”
