FORT WAYNE — Recently, Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03) announced his office is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
This competition is open to all high school students in Indiana’s 3rd District. The artwork that wins the district competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The winner will receive two tickets to Washington D.C. from Southwest Airlines to attend a reception, the date of which is to be determined.
The 2022 Contest Theme is Indiana. Indiana is the feeling of Hoosier satisfaction, devotion and attachment to the United States. Students should try to think outside of the box when deciding what Indiana means—and looks like—and show that in their artwork submission.
All submissions are due by Friday, April 22, and participants should email their submission to RepBanks.Art@mail.house.gov or schools can call the office to arrange for a pickup of entries before the deadline.
The email submission should contain the following attachments:
- A clear, high-resolution picture of the students’ artwork uploaded in a PDF, JPEG, or PNG file.
- A scanned, signed copy of the Student Information & Release Form, complete to the best of the student’s ability, and uploaded as a PDF.
- The subject line of the email should read “2022 Congressional Art Competition Submission.”
The email body should include:
1. Student’s Name
2. School’s Name
3. Art Teacher’s Name
4. Student’s Grade Level
5. Name of Artwork
6. Medium Used
7. Description of artwork. Student should make sure to write why they think their piece captures this year’s theme, and what the image means to them personally.
For additional details on the competition rules and guidelines, visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Congressman Banks’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.