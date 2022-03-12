FORT WAYNE —Rep. Jim Banks announced his first-of-its-kind Northeast Indiana Defense Summit in the spring. The summit will include a day-long forum in support of Northeast Indiana’s national defense industry on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Speakers and attendees will include policymakers, industry specialists and economic development leaders. The event will be held at Ivy Tech on North Anthony Boulevard.
Keynote Speakers and Special Guests:
- Rep. Mike Rogers, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member
- Palmer Luckey, Founder of Anduril
- Jim Cannon, CEO of AM General
- Dr. Jerry Hendrix, Author of To Provide and Maintain a Navy
- Jacob Helberg, Author of The Wires of War
“My hope is that this is the first many summits like it. Our region has a lot to offer. I know national industry leaders will see our workforce, their ingenuity and the benefits of our location near key military bases and see an even greater potential for collaboration,” Rep. Banks said.
Rep. Banks is serving his third term on the House Armed Services Committee is the Ranking Member of the Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems Subcommittee. Rep. Banks plays a key role in the annual passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, the bill that authorizes critical national security programs and platforms at the Department of Defense that support thousands of jobs in northeast Indiana.
Industry and military leaders participating in the summit include AM General, BAE, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Raytheon Technologies, Rolls-Royce, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, and Ultra Electronics-USSI.
