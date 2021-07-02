WASHINGTON – Today, Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) announced he will host a Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base on Saturday, July 17.
Said Rep. Banks: “Students and their parents and/or guardians will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet representatives from each the five service academies. I am proud that young Hoosiers and their families are willing to invest a part of their day, and their lives, to their future and the future of our country.”
A comprehensive overview of the respective academies and their admissions processes will be provided to students who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies.
The briefing will be held at the Air National Guard Base, 3005 Ferguson Road, Fort Wayne. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Doors open at 9:45 a.m.
The five service academies include: United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.; United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.; United States Coast Guard Academy, New London, Conn.; United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.; and United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.
To RSVP for the briefing on July 17, email RepBanksAcademies@mail.house.gov with all attendees listed along with their full names, date(s) of birth, and driver's license number(s) and state of issuance. Deadline to RSVP is Friday, July 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
The deadline to turn in applications for the Service Academies Class of 2026 are due no later than Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.