COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Republican Party held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday evening, Feb. 24 at the Eagles Nest Event Center, with Commissioner George Schrumpf named Whitley County Republican of the Year.
Chairman of the Whitley County Republican Party Jon Myers presented this conscientious award to Schrumpf.
“I actually first met this person (Schrumpf) in 2010,” Myers said. “It (2010) was such a good Republican year.”
As a commissioner, Schrumpf (and his wife Lola) have resided in Tri-Lakes since 1998. Schrumpf is in charge of District 2 which includes Columbia, Thorncreek and Washington Townships.
“This (award) is a little bittersweet for me cause I thoroughly enjoyed the last 12 years,” Schrumpf said. “I want to thank everyone, all the people we have worked with, Auditor’s office, Assessor’s office, everybody....it has been an amazing time for me and we got so many good people in Whitley County.”
Schrumpf’s board appointments have included the Whitley County Board of Finance, Whitley County Redevelopment Corporation, Whitley County Community Corrections Advisory Board, Solid Waste Board, Whitley County Community Foundation, Parkview Whitley Hospital Board, Passages Executive Board and Tri-Lakes Sewer District.
Special guest speaker at the annual dinner was Florida 6th District Congressman Mike Waltz. A member of the Republican Party, Waltz is the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, a Florida native, a combat-decorated veteran, former White House and Pentagon advisor, small business owner and proud father.
Waltz opened his speech praising his friend and mentor United States Congressman Jim Banks for Indiana’s 3rd congressional district since 2017. A Republican originally from Columbia City, Banks previously served as a member of the Indiana Senate from 2010 to 2016.
“Jim Banks is a good friend, he has become a mentor, he has become a leader in the (Republican) party,” Waltz said. “You should be so proud of him. He is taken very seriously and he is respected.”
Waltz and Banks have a history, joining the Armed Services as freshmen in their first year.
“We (Banks and Waltz) have done a lot of great work together,” Waltz said.
Waltz’s district runs from Jacksonville (Florida) to Cape Canaveral, in the northeast part of Florida.
“Before this, I had a great business that I helped build from scratch, three of us started it in an attic and built it up to about 600 employees,” Waltz said. “I grew up in a Navy town, my dad went off to sea, apparently never came back, I never knew him, never saw him, but I grew up surrounded by the military.”
Waltz said the number one job, in his view in government, is to keep people safe, whether from external threats or within our communities. Waltz praised police enforcement who help and protect their community.
A concern for Waltz is that 74 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 25, according to a recent poll, can not name the three branches of government.
“When I decided to run (for Congress) a statistic that stuck in my mind was that in 1978 75 percent of our congress (House and Senate) were veterans,” Waltz said. “They (veterans) were willing to die for that flag.....roll up their sleeves, face the music and do what needs to be done to move the country forward, we gotta get back to that.”
Waltz said all Americans can now see what is happening in Ukraine. In Waltz’s view, this is completely preventable stating it started day one by Biden’s Administration when he (Biden) cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline, which signaled to the world that American energy independence is no longer a priority.
“I come from the free oasis State of Florida and you are living free here in Indiana,” Waltz said. “One thing we learned about with Covid is federalism matters.”
Waltz has always felt called to serve his country. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute and has served over 20 years in the U.S. Army. After being commissioned as an Army lieutenant, Waltz graduated from Ranger School and was selected for the elite Green Berets. Waltz has served all over the world as a decorated Special Forces officer with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa.
The program concluded with a 50/50 drawing, in which KPC’s own Robert Allman won $115. Also included in the annual program was the Whitley County Women’s Republican pie auction.
