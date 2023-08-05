COLUMBIA CITY — Each year during the Whitley County 4-H Fair, the Whitley Whiskers 4-H Cat Club hosts a Cat Show. This year’s event took place on June 24.
Results are as follows:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
COLUMBIA CITY — Each year during the Whitley County 4-H Fair, the Whitley Whiskers 4-H Cat Club hosts a Cat Show. This year’s event took place on June 24.
Results are as follows:
Champion: Sydnee Hinen and Stella
Reserve Champion: Sydnee Hinen and Sassy
Champion: Maya Wallace and Duchess
Reserve Champion: Lucy Wallace and Molly
Blue Honor: Alecia Hursey with Lulu and Amber Sproles with Smokey
Blue: Brianna Cooper with Zippy and Alecia Hursey with Daisy
Champion: Reagan Hursey and Arctic
Reserve Champion: Kaylynn Boggess and Felix
Blue Honor: Reagan Hursey with Enos, Caidy Hesting with Cosmo and Madison Sproles with Stewart
Blue: Hannah Thomas with Jasper and Carrots
Grand Champion: Maya Wallace with Duchess
Reserve Grand Champion: Reagan Hursey with Arctic
Champion: Sydnee Hinen
Reserve Champion: Sydnee Hinen
Champion: Alecia Hursey
Reserve Champion: Lucy Wallace
Blue Honor: Alecia Hursey, Brianna Cooper and Maya Wallace
Champion: Reagan Hursey
Reserve Champion: Caidy Hesting
Blue Honor: Kaylynn Boggess and Hannah Thomas
Grand Champion: Alecia Hursey for Lulu’s Taco Truck
Reserve Grand Champion: Reagan Hursey
Champion: Alecia Hursey with Lulu
Reserve Champion: Alecia Hursey with Daisy
Blue Honor: Brianna Cooper with Zippy, Lucy Wallace with Molly and Maya Wallace with Duchess
Champion: Hannah Thomas with Carrots
Reserve Champion: Caidy Hesting with Cosmo
Blue Honor: Reagan Hursey with Arctic and Enos and Kaylynn Boggess with Felix
Grand Champion: Alecia Hursey and Lulu the Taco Cat
Reserve Grand Champion: Hannah Thomas and Carrots the meat inspector
Champion: Sydnee Hinen
Champion: Alecia Hursey
Reserve Champion: Maya Wallace
Blue Honor: Lucy Wallace
Champion: Hannah Thomas
Reserve Champion: Reagan Hursey
Blue Honor: Kaylynn Boggess
Grand Champion: Hannah Thomas
Reserve Grand Champion: Reagan Hursey
Champion: Alecia Hursey
Champion: Hannah Thomas
Reserve Champion: Reagan Hursey
Grand Champion: Hannah Thomas
Reserve Grand Champion: Alecia Hursey
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.