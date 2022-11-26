LARWILL – Whitko Community Schools superintendent Tim Pivarnik recently announced Rhonda Snavley has been hired as the district’s Director of Operations. This position encompasses the transportation, maintenance and custodial departments, responsibilities Mrs. Snavley is uniquely qualified to oversee.
“Rhonda Snavley stood out among the rest of the applicants for our Director of Operations position,” said Mr. Pivarnik. “She was the most qualified and experienced in both areas — transportation and maintenance. We were very pleased to have her apply and accept the position. She lives in and knows the district, and has had a successful employment history at Whitko.”
Mrs. Snavley, of South Whitley, was the administrative assistant for transportation, maintenance and technology at Whitko from 2012 to 2017 and Whitko’s payroll secretary and HR assistant from 2017 to 2018. She accepted the logistics coordinator position at Whitley County Consolidated Schools and was WCCS’ Director of Transportation the last two years.
Mrs. Snavley’s employment was reviewed and approved by the Whitko Community Schools Board of Trustees during a special meeting at Pierceton Elementary School Oct. 12.
She began her duties with Whitko Tuesday, Nov.1.
“I am so excited to be back at Whitko,” Mrs. Snavley said. “ I look forward to serving our district by providing safe and timely transportation along with maintaining quality facilities that help to provide a great educational experience. It’s great to be back home.”
For more information call Whitko Central Office, 260-327-3677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.