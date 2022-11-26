R Snavley whitko

Rhonda Snavley

 Contributed

LARWILL – Whitko Community Schools superintendent Tim Pivarnik recently announced Rhonda Snavley has been hired as the district’s Director of Operations. This position encompasses the transportation, maintenance and custodial departments, responsibilities Mrs. Snavley is uniquely qualified to oversee.

“Rhonda Snavley stood out among the rest of the applicants for our Director of Operations position,” said Mr. Pivarnik. “She was the most qualified and experienced in both areas — transportation and maintenance. We were very pleased to have her apply and accept the position. She lives in and knows the district, and has had a successful employment history at Whitko.”

