NORTH WEBSTER — The Watershed Foundation (TWF) has announced that Jennifer Romano has been hired to serve as the organization’s new communications coordinator.
A Whitley County native, Romano holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Purdue University. With a long career of professional writing, non-profit work, photography, marketing and public relations, Romano is excited to work for an organization with a mission so near and dear to her heart.
“Some of my fondest childhood memories were spent on the waters of Northeast Indiana with family fishing, swimming and skating,” Romano said, “so committing my time to support an organization that works tirelessly to protect those waters is very important to me. Now, raising my children within the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed, I want to see these important efforts continue for future generations not only on our lake, but others as well.”
“I am passionate about the conservation work, education and partnerships TWF facilitates between lake residents and farmers. I am excited to help others learn what is being done and how they can support TWF in meaningful ways,” added Romano.
Romano and her husband, Tony, are the parents of three children.
In addition to her new role with TWF, she serves as the Southwest District representative on the Columbia City Common Council, coordinates Whitley County’s annual Christmas Parade, leading the ArtWorks Creative Connection through Roy G. Biv Creative Space and she is currently working on a series of novels. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, enjoying live music, artistic endeavors and photography.
For more information about The Watershed Foundation, visit WatershedFoundation.org
