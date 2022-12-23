COLUMBIA CITY — Mayor Ryan Daniel has announced that he would seek a fourth term as Columbia City’s Mayor.
In July, Daniel posted a video on his campaign Facebook page announcing the same.
“Our work hasn’t stopped since we hit the ground in 2012,” said Daniel. “Our community has energy, growth and a focus on the future. I’m so honored to get to serve our City and hope that our administration’s results have earned another four years of service to our residents.”
Ryan Daniel first took office in 2011 as the City’s second-youngest mayor, and one of the youngest mayors in Indiana.
In a recent press release Daniel highlighted accomplishments Columbia City has made since Daniel took office 2012.
It reads, “Columbia City has seen the construction of the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, two new downtown pocket parks, utility infrastructure improvements throughout the community, expanded trails, restored roadways, new restaurants and shops, expanded government transparency and Northeast Indiana’s second-highest population growth rate (Census 2020). Further, in 2015, the City reworked the Long Term Control Sewer Plan saving almost $10 million dollars, and finishing the project five years early.”
It continues, “More recently, Mayor Daniel has announced multiple grants totaling over $3 million that will expand the Blue River Trail to the new Columbia City High School, build the first phase of the new Eagle Par, and overhaul the Westgate neighborhood infrastructure.”
“Every move we’ve made has been strategically focused on making our community better for current residents and attractive to visitors who may be future residents,” said Daniel. “It has been one of my greatest honors to serve my hometown.”
The next city election will be held in 2023.
More information on the Daniel campaign can be found at www.ryandanielformayor.com
