COLUMBIA CITY – With just a few days until Christmas, The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaigns in Kosciusko and Whitley counties are getting helping hands from local anonymous donors. On Friday,Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, these "Angel donors" will double donations made to Red Kettles in each county up to $5,000. If both counties meet their match challenge a total of $10,000 will be given to The Salvation Army to help continue local ministries in 2023.
Whitley County's $5,000 match comes from a local church that wants to give back through The Salvation Army. By staying anonymous they are hoping that the focus stays on the ministries of The Salvation Army and the people who depend on them for help throughout the year.
"This weekend's match is a true blessing," shared Christine Scroggs, of The Salvation Army of Whitley County. "With the monies that we raise, the match of up to $5,000 will help us immensely. Those funds would provide 165 pairs of shoes for kids in the 2023-2024 school year. All the funds that we receive will be used to help families in our county with things such as food, utility assistance, clothing, furniture, and more. Thank you to our donors and our bell ringers for helping us not just this weekend for the match, but this Christmas season as a whole."
The $5,000 match in Kosciusko County has been made possible by a local couple who are long time supporters of The Salvation Army. While the donors may be a mystery, the impact of their gift is not. If holiday shoppers increase their giving just a little, the goal of raising $5,000 in only two days is attainable. Once doubled, the grand total of $10,000 would help to fund weeks of services to the community in 2023. From keeping the food pantry stocked to providing funds for emergency financial assistance, these donations are used throughout the year to help Kosciusko County residents make it through times when they are struggling to keep a roof over their heads or feed their families.
"We truly appreciate this gift," said Envoy Ken Locke, of The Salvation Army of Kosciusko County. "When a donor challenges people to give we definitely see our neighbors step up to the challenge. With this gift - and all the donations inspired by it - The Salvation Army can make a real impact in the lives of people in need. Every dollar in the kettle represents hope for another person who is is just looking for a hand up in this world."
The Salvation Army has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic downturn to meet the increased needs of residents in both counties who are facing uncertainty and a rising cost of living.
The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help ring bells at Red Kettles on the final shopping days leading up to Christmas. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell for two hours is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.
Every donation given to The Salvation Army through the annual Red Kettle Campaign provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay in Indiana. Visit SAWarsaw.org or SAWhitleyCo.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army ensure that we can Love Beyond Christmas and continue to help those in need in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.