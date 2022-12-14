COLUMBIA CITY – With just a few days until Christmas, The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaigns in Kosciusko and Whitley counties are getting helping hands from local anonymous donors. On Friday,Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, these "Angel donors" will double donations made to Red Kettles in each county up to $5,000. If both counties meet their match challenge a total of $10,000 will be given to The Salvation Army to help continue local ministries in 2023.

Whitley County's $5,000 match comes from a local church that wants to give back through The Salvation Army. By staying anonymous they are hoping that the focus stays on the ministries of The Salvation Army and the people who depend on them for help throughout the year.

