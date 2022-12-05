Grace Schaekel

The Community Foundation of Whitley County is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Whitley County - Grace Schaekel, a senior at Columbia City High School.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. In her recommendation letter for Grace, math facilitator Joni Smith wrote “This young lady is well-organized and highly self-motivated, who has achieved great awards while maintaining a very rigorous schedule. Her leadership ability, work ethic and communication skills are qualities she not only exhibits at school, but also at her job and in all aspects of her life.”

