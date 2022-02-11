CHURUBUSCO — Smith-Green Community Schools is seeking a community member to participate on the school board.
The position was left vacant after the resignation of Jane Elliott. Elliott had joined the board in January 2021.
“Her dedication to and caring for our school corporation students and staff will be greatly missed,” read a recent press release.
Her term was set to last until Dec. 31, 2024. Elliott represented District 2, and the person who will fill this position must be a resident of this area, among other requirements to run in an election.
These requirements include that the individual must be an American citizen, they must be a qualified voter, must have lived in Indiana for two years and within the school district for one year and must be at least 21 years-old.
Those interested in filling this position can send a letter of interest and candidate questionnaire to the school. Those with questions or to get a copy of the questionnaire can contact the school’s administrative office at 260-693-2007 or email boyled@sgcs.k12.in.us.
Completed forms must be mailed to Jeremy Hart, Board President Smith Green Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees. The address to send them is 222 West Tulley St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Forms must be turned in no later than 3 p.m on Feb. 28. Candidates will be reviewed and voted on by the school board at a future meeting.
