CHURUBUSCO — Smith-Green Community Schools has welcomed its new superintendent. A formal approval was made Monday evening during the school board meeting to employ Dr. Paul Voigt.
“We appreciate your time with us and we are happy you have made this place your new home,” remarked School Board President Jeremy Hart.
“I’m looking forward to it. Smith Green has a great reputation of kids and families and I hope to continue that,” Voigt responded.
He will officially take over the position in January 2023. He currently serves as the superintendent of Caston School Corporation.
Dr. Voigt said he appreciates his time with the Caston School Corporation.
“I am very thankful for my experience as the superintendent at Caston Community Schools. Caston is a wonderful place, and I will cherish many great memories and relationships,” he said.
During the meeting, Interim Smith Green Community School Superintendent Randall Zimmerly reflected on the hiring process. It included a statewide search facilitated by the University Search Team. He also detailed that surveys were conducted of community members and school staff, numerous interviews were held, reference checks were made to the lead to the top candidate.
“(The process) was rigorous and you can confidently take action this evening,” Zimmerly told the board.
Each board member voiced thanks to Voigt for working with them.
“We were pleased with the quality of our candidates and are very excited to have Dr. Voigt joining the Smith Green Community Schools,” said Hart. “His personality, background and skills best met the traits identified by the community and staff in our community-wide survey. We welcome him and look forward to working together with him to continue to provide a great education to our community’s students.”
When Dr. Voigt takes over as superintendent in January, he said he hopes to spend time with families and community members to hear their thoughts.
“I believe education works best when done in partnership with families. My focus the first six months will be what I will call my listening tour. Making sure we maintain all those things that make Smith Green great and identifying areas that can be improved upon are the priories,” he said. “I look forward to meeting everyone.”
