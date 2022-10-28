CHURUBUSCO — This year there are five candidates running for positions on the Smith Green Community School Board. Seeking the District One seat are Kassie Jo Taksey and Brice Winget. Running for the District Two seat are Jeremy Hart and Steven Thomas, and running for District Three is Randy Troyer.
Questions were recently sent to each of the candidates regarding issues faced by school boards, with responses provided from all five candidates.
Questions and responses were as follows:
Q: Introduce yourself. What motivates you to run for the Smith-Green Community School Board?
Winget: Hello, I’m Brice Winget and I’m running for Smith-Green Community School’s Board of Education in District One. I graduated from Churubusco High School in 2000. My wife, Maggie (another CHS graduate), and I have been married since 2003. We have two children- Addy, who is a senior, and Garrett, who is in sixth grade. I have worked at C&A Tool since 2003, where I am a machinist at the Churubusco plant. I hope to have your support on Nov. 8. After watching what has been going on at the school board meetings over the last couple of years, it is apparent that there is a division between the school board and some of the members of our community. My goal, as your school board member, is to be the person that can be the bridge between the community and the administration by being available to parents, teachers and our kids.
Taksey: I am a mom of two children in SGCS (first and tenth grade), and I’ve lived in Churubusco for most of my life. I am a Christian wife with conservative values. I work full-time and am passionate about children’s education. A few years ago, I really started to get more involved in the school at SGCS. I began hosting some parent/community meetings to find out what people are hearing and seeing in our school. I also began attending school board meetings in person. I was motivated to make the decision to run for school board two years ago as an opportunity for me to contribute and improve my community and education opportunities for students at our school. I am driven to help bridge the gap between parents and the education their children are receiving. I feel the most important role of a school board member is to work with their communities to improve student achievement in their local schools.
Hart: My name is Jeremy Hart and my family moved to Churubusco in 1984. I graduated from Churubusco High School in 1990. I then went on to get a Bachelor of Arts degree from IPFW. I’ve been employed by the Town of Churubusco since graduation and am married with three children – two are graduates and one is a freshman at Churubusco. I interviewed for the at large-position school board position that I still hold today. I am completing my sixth year as a school board member. As a parent of three l have a vested interest in supporting our school. One of my primary jobs with the town is public relations, as well as understanding budgets. I use my knowledge and experiences gained as a town employee to save money and problem solve in my role as board president. I believe my participation on the school board and employment with the town is positive and helps the whole community. The town and school partner to promote events, create cost savings, share experiences and knowledge to improve our school and community.
Thomas: My Name is Steve Thomas. I am a disabled, retired combat veteran of 21.5 years. I am a husband of 20-plus years, a father and a grandfather. Most importantly I am a man of faith and believe strongly in God. I became motivated to get involved with becoming a school board member after watching the lack of accountability, transparency and what I would consider overreach of the current school board administration in Smith Green.
Troyer: My name is Randy Troyer. I am a 1981 graduate of Churubusco High School and a life-long resident of Green Township. My wife Lori and our four grown children were also graduates of Churubusco. I am currently employed at QSI Automation. I was a volunteer coach at Churubusco when my kids were younger. I am a leader in our youth ministry at my church and I am a 4-H volunteer in Noble County. The desire to be involved where I think I can make a positive impact and wanting our district to be well represented on the school board is my motivation. While our school is under a referendum, I want to make sure we are using the taxpayer’s money wisely, especially at a time when families are dealing with rising costs. I have been very concerned about what is happening across our country with all the social agendas being pushed by groups that want to take control of our youth and teach them things that most parents are very much against. I do not want this to happen at Smith-Green. We have a great school with great teachers, and I want to do what I can to help keep it that way.
Q: What qualifies you, or sets you apart, for the school board position?
Winget: Since becoming a parent, I have been active and held leadership positions in many youth programs within the community. I have served on the Churubusco Youth League Board of Directors for over five years. I have served on the Churubusco Show Choir Parent Board since 2020 and currently serve as the Board’s Vice-President. I have been involved in Sugar Grove Church’s youth ministry as an adult leader since 2015. I also assist with the Helping Hands 4-H Club and have recently been appointed to Smith-Green’s Superintendent Advisory Board. Because of my involvement with these programs, it has allowed me to work directly with the youth and parents of our community for several years, and has trained me to understand the coordination and collaboration efforts it takes within a multi-person leadership structure to maintain a functioning organization that serves the best interest of the kids involved.
Taksey: After working in management for the past 20 years, I have become a very effective communicator and good listener. These qualities are necessary to be an asset on the school board. I feel additional qualities I possess to be qualified as a school board member are a high work ethic, to be prepared to participate responsibly, I am passionate about what is best for the children in our district and I will use my leadership skills to be a voice for parents, teachers and students. I will be representing the community not a single constituency, and my identity is with the community not the administration. I will use my unique talents to collaborate with other board members and the superintendent. Children are the ultimate focus, and we need to work together to accomplish goals. I also want to ensure others have a voice in making educational decisions and be a conduit for concerns and interests of teachers and parents.
Hart: Experience. I have been on the school board for six years and two years as president. My experiences are an asset for Smith-Green Schools to keep moving in a positive direction. There is still much to learn and I want to continue that curve. I’m approachable and personable. I apply those skills to communicate to children, staff and community members. I have worked with the freshmen mentor class for two years now. I sit on a few committees as board representative. I have assisted in traffic control and bid work. I help the third-grade classes in tree planting in the park. I truly enjoy walking in and around the school and interacting with kids and staff. Graduation is one of my favorite board duties to participate in.
Thomas: I have a unique perspective from other members of the current board and those running for board. As a veteran with multiple deployments, I have no problem working as a team member or as an individual working on a policy or standard procedure. Leadership in the military is very different but the core leadership concepts remain the same. I am a no-nonsense type of person who believes in a common sense approach to issues and has no issue calling something out that is wrong or discussing the parents’ concerns. I feel adamantly that the voices of parents and teachers should be heard without fear of reprisal. This is the only way meaningful dialogue will ever happen.
Troyer: I have spent my years farming, working in construction and am currently the facilities manager for QSI Automation. My experience has involved building maintenance, managing people, budgets, meeting deadlines, dealing with customers and suppliers and overseeing construction projects. I feel I can be an asset when it comes to making sure we are fiscally responsible for expenses and investments that taxpayers are funding. I have been a leader in youth ministries through church for over 30 years from kindergarten through 12th grade. I have also been involved with Noble County 4-H for more than 20 years, so I see the pressures and attacks that our kids are under from all directions. I have, and still serve, on various boards and committees and have found that getting all the facts, listening to concerns, objections and ideas are how you make the best decisions for everyone. It takes a team to run a successful school. I am not afraid to question things, and I am not a yes man.
Q: What do you believe is the number one issue facing Smith Green today? What is the school board’s role in assisting with this issue?
Winget: Trust. As I have stated, there seems to be a disconnect between the school board and the community. The board has to do what they believe is best for the entire Smith Green district. However, many parents may feel like they have not been heard. The board needs to listen to the community, have conversations when needed with both parents and the administration, research concerns and be as transparent as possible while still following state and federal laws and doing what is best for our students. Ultimately, their education is what matters most.
Taksey: I feel the number one issue facing SGCS is improving the quality of our school for our students. Our test scores and number of students attending are dropping every year. The school board plays an important role in assuring that a high standard of education is met through making sure the standards and curriculum are achieving what our students are ready for the next grade level and ready for life after high school. The school board needs to make sure the superintendent is holding our staff accountable and keeping agendas out of our school. Action needs to be taken by the school board to keep good teachers and staff at SCGS and to do this by working with a balanced budget.
Hart: Improving student achievement. The SGCS Mission Statement is to provide a superior educational experience that ensures success for every student through excellence and learning. The school board continues to encourage and offer opportunities for teachers, administration and students to achieve this goal. As a board member I have approved training for teachers to continue to learn and improve. We have provided field trips for students so students can explore options on what they like and what they don’t. We are implementing programs to build on our strengths and improve our weaknesses. We must continue to offer assistance for teachers and students to maximize communication with families. No one knows students better than the family, We must continue to keep parents involved as we strive to meet the goals in our mission statement. There is always room for improvement, but our school is doing a great job. The board must continue to assist and focus on this most important goal of improving student achievement.
Thomas: Smith Green has a few issues, and parents have brought things up at school board meetings in the past with the appearance of little to no resolution. Lack of accountability and transparency are two big issues. Bullying is another concerning issue that seems to be a big topic of discussion here at Smith Green Schools, and this is a common issue in other school districts as well, not just Smith Green. I feel that until we have some accountability and transparency, within the limits of the law, a great many things will not be resolved like bullying. Until we can work to find a common resolution to the bullying that works for the school and the community, the problem won’t be resolved. I am making the decision to become active in resolving these and many more issues. The school board’s role ensures the school is run safely, is academically sound, is fiscally responsible and transparent to the taxpayers, not the state of Indiana. The school board is a constitutionally elected position, and the board owes it to the constituents to listen and be the voice for their concerns. The school board should follow policy and or create policy that follows the community’s values, beliefs and priorities. The school board should also create an atmosphere that makes teachers feel comfortable and supported through challenges endured via policies and procedures.
Troyer: Because we are a rural community that does not have a lot of industry and lower housing values, our tax revenue is quite a bit lower than surrounding schools that are similar in size. This means it can be very challenging to balance the budget and still be able to keep our school functioning to provide the best education possible for our students. Also, everyone must work together. As elected board members we must always be looking for ways to save money and make sure that we are being wise with our spending. We must make sure funding for education is the top priority. When making budgets we must make our decisions based on what is needed, not just what someone wants.
Q: What is your vision for Smith Green Community Schools? What are your objectives, if elected?
Winget: My vision is to ensure that every child that attends Smith Green receives a quality education in a safe environment. The way we can do that is to make sure we have and can keep quality educators and staff within our district. We must make sure that our teachers and our children have needed resources available. Finally, we must have community support. The way the board can gain or keep the community support is by being transparent and keeping the community informed.
Taksey: My vision for SGCS is to be a place parents can send their children to school and know they are being taught the basics of math, reading and writing and not political agendas, and that they are safe from bullying. My vision is to be the school in Northeast Indiana that people want to bring their children to feel they are getting small town values in a public school. I believe our school can grow and be an example for other schools.
My top three objectives are transparency, stop the bullying and run a balanced budget. We need to be more transparent with our community and parents with what is going on in our schools. Bullying has become a huge issue in our school. We need to stop this immediately so students feel safe coming to school and know unruly behavior will have strong consequences. I found this one the number one reason teachers, staff and students have left. Working a balanced budget is a must. Our community/farmers can’t take another referendum and I will not vote for it. If we are keeping our current students and offering a superior school to attract new students, we will be bringing in more money so we can operate not in a deficit. We also need to cut some areas of spending and allocate others to teachers and staff. Our staff and teachers are some of the most underpaid in the area.
Hart: The Smith Green vision statement is, “A superior education is a fundamental right of every student. All students will receive the respect, support and opportunities they need to build the knowledge, skills and attributes to be successful, contributing members of a global society.”
Board of School Trustees goal areas:
1. Superior education: Provide a superior education through building a capacity for lifelong learning to create an impact on society.
2. Safe environment: Provide a safe and secure learning environment
3. Fiscal Responsibility. Demonstrate fiscally responsible practices.
4. Community Support: Strengthen productivity partnerships for education.
5. Service Excellence: Provide a positive and effective working and learning environment.
My vision is to work with other board members to ensure these five practices continue a positive future for our school. Being a school board member isn’t about being “me” or “my objectives,” it’s about the vision and constantly improving that vision with other board members, school staff and a strong community.
Thomas: My vision for Smith Green Schools is one of a community that comes together where parents are heard. One where a parents’ rights are adhered to in context to the law. One where the teachers feel comfortable. One where the teachers’ needs are met and they are not overwhelmed by the amount of work to be completed or by the size of a class. One where both a teacher and a parent have the resources needed to teach our kids not only at school, but at home. One where both parent and teacher feel supported to ensure the best outcome for our kids. One that creates an environment for our children to thrive. Parents, with their children, and teachers working together based on the values, beliefs and priorities of our community.
Two objectives, if elected, are, as I have stated, that accountability and transparency need to be instilled in the board so as to have the trust of the community. The school board should share those same values, beliefs and priorities, as stated before, and be able to implement them into policies and procedures. A third objective would be the fiscal responsibility that comes with managing the school system. The school board must be made to work within the budget that they have via the taxpayer.
Troyer: My vision for the school is to keep it financially stable and to keep education first as a priority of the school, which means sticking to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic and preparing our students for not only college but also for skilled trades. For the last several years we have seen a shortage of skilled labor in our area. Attending a four-year university is not an option or a desire for all students and we must meet their needs as well. Just as students taking AP courses for college credits, our vocational students should have the option for classes that will help prepare them for a skilled trade. Also doing everything I can to not allow materials or programs that plague our country from being brought into our school by outside groups that cause division, distort the truth and ignore the basic facts of science and biology, and common sense that try to confuse our kids about who they are and how they should feel. This means that we must be very careful when looking at grant money to be sure there are no strings attached that would require us to bring in programs that promote things that parents do not want in our school. This attack on our youth is taking place all across the country, and it will take a group effort to keep it out of our school.
My objectives are 1. To help restore the trust between concerned parents, teachers and administrators through partnerships and open communication. Parents should never be left out of decisions that affect their children. We cannot be divided as a school if we want what is best for our students. 2. Doing our best to provide a safe, wholesome environment to learn in which is drug free, without distractions, pressures, bullying, or intimidation from anyone. That means having total transparency to what the students are being taught and being exposed to and not hiding anything from the parents. 3. Being fiscally responsible in all areas so that we as a school have the finances to help us maintain the facilities and staff that can provide a quality education to all students.
Q: What does it mean to be fiscally responsible and what is the school board’s role in this for the school district?
Winget: The board’s job is not to decide curriculum (that is the role of state and federal guidelines) or manage individual staff (apart from administrators). The board’s job is to create the district’s policies and ensure the administration is following those policies, collaborate with administrators and staff to set strategic goals for the district and to oversee and make decisions concerning the budget. This includes what expenditures should be made and planned for in the future. The board is dealing with taxpayer money, and we need to be cognizant of that and responsible with those funds. We need to work directly with the superintendent and the business manager to create a budget based on needs and work within our means to provide the best education for our students. The board and the administration need to remember whose money is being used and be strategic about spending.
Taksey: Fiscally responsible means that elected officials should fundraise, allocate and spend money appropriately. It boils down to sticking to a budget. Budget plan, process and approval of financial transactions, financial reviews, controlling expenses and money management responsibilities. Parents, school boards and district administration should take a hard look at their local public school districts budget to make sure that the maximum amount of public-school funds are spent on classroom instruction instead of non-instructional overhead.
Hart: Know the budget! Money must continue to be spent appropriately based on the needs we have to educate our children. We need to provide a predictable business and living environment by striving to minimize tax increases so individuals and businesses can plan their own budgets. The school board is responsible for the fiscal stability of the corporation, which sometimes requires hard and unpopular decisions. Board members must have the courage to make tough decisions when necessary to maintain the mission of SGCS.
Thomas: The idea of fiscal responsibility is very important for the school board. Fiscal responsibility is literally the ability to balance funds between government spending and tax revenue. A board needs to be able to work within the budget that they receive from the taxpayer.
Troyer: Being fiscally responsible means understanding that you, as the school board, are responsible for the taxpayer’s dollars and it is not your money, and every expenditure and investment needs to be accounted for. Working together as a team so that you do not spend more than you bring in, and you do not put the school in debt by borrowing for things not absolutely needed. And certainly not during a time when there is a referendum in place. The school board is elected and should be held accountable to be good stewards of the money that is collected from the district. All new projects must be viewed as being necessary, all options should be looked at and out in the open, so that the community does not feel like things are being hidden from them. The taxpayers do not want to see their money being wasted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.