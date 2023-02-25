The Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will conduct their 65th annual meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at the Fellowship Hall in Grace Lutheran Church.
The event will begin with a catered meal by Foodology. Cost for the meal is $10 and tickets need to be purchased in advance from a SWCD Supervisor or the office, located at 788 W. Connexion Way in Columbia City. Interested individuals can call 260-244-6266 Ext.3.
Following the meal will be a short business meeting, where a new SWCD board member will be elected. An individual of voting age or a representative firm, company or corporation that owns or rents land or property located within Whitley County may vote. Eligible individuals also include the owner or tenant of the same land or property as well as any owner’s or tenant’s spouse.
Every county in Indiana has a Soil and Water Conservation District. A board of local landowners who are responsible for the policies and programs for the SWCD supervise each district. This board has five members. Two are appointed for three-year terms and three are elected for three-year terms. Chris Frazier and Gary Hoffman currently hold the two appointed positions. The elected terms are staggered over a three-year period, with one elected supervisors’ term expiring each year. Currently serving in the three elected positions are Cory Studebaker, Brian Johnson and Brent Emerick. Brent Emerick will be running for re-election this year.
The speaker for the evening is going to be Greg Shoup, an emmy-nominated First News and Noon meterologist at WANE 15. He has been forecasting weather for 30 years in Fort Wayne, first as Chief Meteorologist at WKJG before going to WANE 15 in 2005. As a result, Shoup is considered the ‘dean’ of Fort Wayne meteorologists. Recently, Shoup has been educating hundreds of area farmers and the agricultural community about the changing climate and how it will affect the industry. Shoup believes education is the key to keeping the food supply safe for the future.
Attending the meeting, will give individuals an opportunity to learn about what the Partnership of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and the SWCD has done in 2022.
