The Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will conduct their 65th annual meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at the Fellowship Hall in Grace Lutheran Church.

The event will begin with a catered meal by Foodology. Cost for the meal is $10 and tickets need to be purchased in advance from a SWCD Supervisor or the office, located at 788 W. Connexion Way in Columbia City. Interested individuals can call 260-244-6266 Ext.3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.