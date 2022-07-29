SOUTH WHITLEY — The South Whitley Town Council held its regular meeting Tuesday evening with Bill Castrodale and Sam Messenger with Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) in attendance providing board members information on new smart meters available for the town.
IMPA is a wholesale electric power provider serving the needs of 61 cities and towns in Indiana and Ohio.
Smart water meters provide municipalities and their utility providers with an advanced tool to remotely monitor water usage, and identify sources of water loss for proper billing. The meters also provide the town with a drive by system for electric usage with the utility department and IMPA on the same server.
"Nice for town guys cause they don't have to read meters," Town Council Vice-President Brock Waterson said.
Councilman Randy Cokl also said these meters can tell how many meters are out (of electricity).
"We (IMPA) are gonna know," Castrodale said. "Right now, you (the town) don't know if they (residents) are out unless they contact you."
Town Council President Les Hoffman said South Whitley is a small town and believes this system could be very costly.
For now, council members plan on reviewing written information provided by IMPA.
In public input, Jim and Cheryl Yeager were in attendance advising board members on much needed street repairs which need to be addressed in the area of Walnut and Flint Streets. Board members said they would discuss this issue and advised the Yeager's to attend the next regular meeting.
In park news, Park Board President David Warner advised board members that a pickleball tournament will take place on the newly updated courts Oct. 1 and 2.
The tournaments will be from 7 a.m. until finished on both days.
In department news, Wastewater Supervisor Kent Slater made a proposal on security cameras at Hagen Park and the 3-way stop in town. Board members approved Slater to get security in these locations through Digital Solutions.
In new business, an invoice from the Whitley County Humane Society in the amount of $1,188 for stray animals was approved by board members.
"We (the town) had six (stray) dogs and five (stray) cats," Les Hoffman said.
Board members also approved the appointment of Anna Simmons to the Board of Zoning Appeals, $6,000 to the Whitley County Planning and Building Department for 2022 services, July 14 work session meeting minutes,July 14 regular meeting minutes, and July 18 special meeting minutes.
In accounting, the board approved $465,113.35 for accounts payable vouchers, $10,018.80 for payroll ending July 18, and $8,360.03 for payroll ending July 25.
In police news, Town Marshal Mikel VanDevender had Officers Timothy Johnson and Gage Fannin to provide a demonstration on the benefits of the town having a K-9 for their department.
A K-9 police patrol dog is protective of their handlers and if they sense their partner is in danger they will attack. Police dogs are trained to help the handler control crowd situations and have the ability to locate narcotics.
"It is huge to have a back-up in my (police) care at all times," Fannin said.
Board members approved the officers to look into a six-week K-9 academy for a dog with grants and donations to aid in the $13,500 cost.
The next board meeting is Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall conference room.
