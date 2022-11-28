Joel Holsopple

Joel Holsopple

 Contributed

SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, November 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. Mr. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School.

Whitko superintendent Tim Pivarnik said, “We were very fortunate to have Mr. Holsopple ready to step in, and look forward to the direction his leadership can take South Whitley Elementary School.”

