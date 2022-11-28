SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, November 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. Mr. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School.
Whitko superintendent Tim Pivarnik said, “We were very fortunate to have Mr. Holsopple ready to step in, and look forward to the direction his leadership can take South Whitley Elementary School.”
Mr. Holsopple taught at Waterford, Chamberlain and West Goshen elementary schools in the Goshen area for 21 years. He earned an educational leadership master of science degree and an education master of science degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and an elementary bachelor of science degree from Goshen College. He holds an Indiana Administrator’s License and an Indiana Elementary Teacher’s license. Mr. Holsopple and his wife, Sarah, live in Millersburg.
Mr. Holsopple replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned.
