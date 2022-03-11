SOUTH WHITLEY — With spring just around the corner, Park Board President David Warner attended the South Whitley Town Council meeting Tuesday evening and presented numerous future upgrades to the town parks.
In the Don and Vi LeBrun Gateway Park, Warner is seeking replacement furniture with a quote breakdown from Midstate Furniture, which he will share with board members in the near future. Warner said he is also scheduling a trip to Shipshewana to check pricing on plastic furniture.
The park site is where the former Kent Theater once stood which tragically burnt down in 2012.
Warner is also wanting a drinking fountain in the Gateway Park.
"One (drinking fountain) that fills water bottles and a spout on the bottom for dogs," Warner said. "That is something to look at."
In the town park, Warner said the pickle ball courts will be sealed, painted and lined this spring.
"We (the park board) have our grant left over from last year for $6,000 and need $11,000 to do that (project)," Warner said.
The remaining $5,000 for the pickle ball courts will either come from grants or from the park board's 2022 budget.
Warner has received a quote from Custom Fence at $4,959 for a new fence around the pickle ball courts, and another $5,000 to replace the south fence.
"These are two things that I am going to send in for grants to cover those two fence projects," Warner said. "I am (also) going to talk to Custom Fencing to see if they will install our posts that we have for the Gateway Park so we can have shade....that area gets sun all day and I will get a quote for us (the town)."
In the Gale Hagan Memorial Park, Warner is working on ways to upgrade this park so people will utilize it more. A couple of ideas are disc golf or a sliding hill.
"Hagan Park is a big area out there," Warner said.
Councilman Randy Cokl advised Warner that School Resource Officer Tim Clark inquired about a dog park in town. Director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Jennifer Esterline was in attendance and voiced her knowledge on town dog parks.
"I think a lot of them (town dog parks) look at funding....to even start a dog park is about $35,000," Esterline said. "It (a dog park) is wonderful, I am for them, but the liability is crazy."
Cokl also advised Warner that one of the basketball boards is damaged in the town park.
"I will look into that," Warner said.
Warner also mentioned that in 2023, painting and sealing will take place in the basketball courts and the South Whitley Public Library (SWPL) will soon transform their landscaping by removing the current rocks and replacing them with mulch.
In grant money, Warner said that a $1,000 grant was received from the Whitley County Foundation which will aid with a windscreen and one bench in the pickle ball courts.
"The wind screen will have a South Whitley Park logo, Whitley County Foundation logo, and the South Whitley logo on things like that," Warner said.
Warner stated he has also been contacted by the Whitley County Master Gardeners who want to work with the South Whitley Park Board for approximately $800.
The Whitley County Master Gardeners is a key group that helps maintain public gardens in Whitley County to enhance public spaces, educate visitors through plant labeling and elevate the "curb appeal" of Whitley County.
The South Whitley Park Board currently has three members including Warner, Tammy Sprunger, and Randy Simpson. Warner said that Sprunger has dedicated some of her time to keeping the South Whitley Parks Facebook page updated so the community is aware of future (park) projects.
With only three members currently active in the park board, Town Attorney Gregg Hockemeyer is going to review the policy for park board members.
"I don't have it (park board policy) memorized, but I think there is a library board appointee...and I think we (the council) expanded it one time because we wanted to have somebody from the school district," Hockemeyer said.
In public comments, resident Karen Jordan was in attendance and questioned the board on bicycle racks in town. Due to current gas prices, she believes more residents will ride their bicycle. Currently, there is only one bicycle rack in town which is located at the SWPL.
"Do we (the town) have any bicycle racks stashed somewhere?" Jordan questioned.
Warner advised Jordan that he will inquire about pricing for bicycle racks with Midstate Furniture who sells this item.
Jordan also questioned the board on a community garden being constructed where the current Nutritional Research building is located east of town on Broad St.
"Is there any way you can buy property for back taxes as in the Nutritional Research....that would be a good place for a community garden," Jordan said.
Hockemeyer explained the legalities and risks of a tax sale with the process maybe taking a year.
"I have started many community gardens.....I will suggest to start a committee," Esterline said. "Committee would then handle donations or sponsorships of the community garden because there is nothing free about a community garden."
Esterline went on to say that community gardens include dealing with insurance and security due to possible vandalism.
Esterline said this is a wonderful idea for the community, although the community garden would also require water, electricity, and a storage area.
"Insurance is a big deal," Esterline said. "It (a community garden) is a lot of work but very rewarding....there might be some businesses that would like to sponsor that."
In new business, council members approved Stouder LLC for certified water operator coverage.
"This (Stouder LLC)is a replacement for (Water Department Operator) Ron Anderson leaving," South Whitley Town Council President Les Hoffman said." "We (the town) have to have somebody come and officially do the (water) testing."
Anderson has pursued another career with his last day of employment with the town on March 4.
The cost for this water testing is $75 each visit ($375 weekly) which includes five visits weekly, monthly report of operations, and basic consultation.
In other business, town council members approved the following sewage adjustments: Terri Winch - $48.50; Ryan Meadows - $215.93; Randy and Linda Striggle - $128.82; Amy Treece - $107.09; and sewage adjustment for Val Sims has been tabled until the next meeting.
Council members also approved the following: Feb. 22 regular meeting minutes; accounts payable vouchers totaling $111,278.05; payroll for the week ending Feb. 28 totaling $9,862.39; and payroll for week ending March 7 totaling $16,492.39.
In police news, Town Marshall Mikel VanDevender said that Officer Tim Johnson, who is currently in the online version of the Police Academy, is doing an outstanding job in the academy.
"March 31 is his (Johnson's) last day," VanDevender said.
Police academy training prepares individuals to seek roles as police officers. This required training is often paid, and some programs provide tuition reimbursement. Apart from academy training, aspiring police officers must hold a high school diploma or GED and, in some cases, an undergraduate degree in a field like criminal justice.
The next meeting is March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.
