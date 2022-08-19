INDIANAPOLIS — Recently, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis.

“Each year toward the end of June, I eagerly anticipate reviewing the hundreds of beautiful photos submitted for the Indiana Agriculture photo contest,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The photos selected as winners represent Hoosier traditions and agriculture so well. I want to give my greatest congratulations to the 10 selected winners for sharing their talent with us.”

