TWF Farmers Breakfast 23
Contributed

After a long hiatus, the annual Farmer Breakfast, an educational event for area ag professionals, returned on Feb. 16.

About 70 people gathered at Clunette Elevator in Leesburg to enjoy breakfast and learn how practices like cover crops, no-till planting, and nutrient management can improve soil health and productivity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.