One of the earliest churches in Whitley County is this year celebrating its 175th anniversary. St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Keiser Road traces its heritage back to 1844 when the town of Columbia City was newly born. It was then that at least nine German settler families came together and began to worship in each others’ homes, ministered by a circuit pastor.
Highlighting its anniversary with special events throughout the year, this month the church is inviting the public to a German Festival on Sat., Aug. 27.
The little church in the farmlands of what was later to become Washington Township began to worship in a timbered sanctuary in 1847, lead by a professor from the new Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne.
St. John’s joined with several other Lutheran churches throughout northeast Indiana as a charter member of what became known as the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. By 1860 St. John’s had grown considerably, was able to call its own pastor and built a log parsonage for him.
The growing congregation required a larger sanctuary and construction began on a new brick structure that was completed in 1878. It had wood burning stoves and two kerosene lanterns in brass brackets in each of the eight high-arching windows. Benches with a railing down the center separated the men from the women with the children sitting in front. Until 1941 all services were conducted in German. Upon completion of the new church, the original building was converted into a parochial school.
In 1908 the log parsonage was replaced by a four-bedroom house located next to the new church building.
A cement block parish hall, which adjoined the brick church, was added in 1954. In 2003 the congregation broke ground for a new church on property adjacent to the now 125-year-old church, incorporating a portion of the original parish hall with the classroom spaces in the new building. The old sanctuary was demolished in 2019. Several stained glass windows were salvaged and are now displayed in the narthex of the new church.
Two of the longest serving pastors of the church were the Rev. Val Hennig (1922-1960) and the current minister, the Rev. David Mommens, who has served since 1991. Judy Hart, granddaughter of Rev. Hennig, is the music director. Dr. Lisa Hatcher, daughter of the Rev. Wilbert Bok (1960-1963) is an organist and leads the bell choir.
