One of the earliest churches in Whitley County is this year celebrating its 175th anniversary. St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Keiser Road traces its heritage back to 1844 when the town of Columbia City was newly born. It was then that at least nine German settler families came together and began to worship in each others’ homes, ministered by a circuit pastor.

Highlighting its anniversary with special events throughout the year, this month the church is inviting the public to a German Festival on Sat., Aug. 27.

