INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health and hospital officials are encouraging eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) as soon as possible, as high levels of transmission are significantly impacting hospitals across the state.

As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. In addition, the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week and will be reflected on the flu report posted on Dec. 16. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

