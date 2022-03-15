The Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation after the body of a Fort Wayne man was discovered Monday laying alongside County Road 700 East in rural Whitley County.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., an on duty Indiana State Trooper traveling on CR 700E just north of Ind. 14 came across the body of a deceased adult male lying in a side ditch. Detectives from the Fort Wayne Post immediately responded to the scene, as well as investigators with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
The body has been positively identified as that of Curtis E. Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne. The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious in nature, and remain under investigation.
Cause and manner of death will be determined through an autopsy scheduled later this week at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.
Notification has been made to family members.
This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation. At this time there is no further information to be released.
Anyone that may have information that can assist detectives with this investigation, is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post at (260)432-8661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.