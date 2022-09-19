WHITLEY COUNTY — The Indiana State Police have located a 12-year-old Whitley County girl, who went missing at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022, from a residence in the 7500 block of E. Hiler Road.
Police were searching for Emery Osborne, 12. She is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has long curly blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a brown or red shirt, blue shorts and white flip flops.
