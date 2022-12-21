Winter driving tips logo
As Hoosiers across Indiana prepare to hit the road this upcomingweekend to celebrate the Christmas holiday with family and friends, presently the state is being warned of forecasted severe winter weather conditions. The impending severe weather is expected to include rain turning to ice, sub-zero temperatures, accumulating snow, sustained 30-40 mph winds causing whiteout conditions, a sure recipe for trouble on roadways.

With that forecast in mind, the Indiana State Police is asking all Hoosiers to carefully consider the necessity for travel this weekend. Keep a close eye on current weather conditions in your specific area, and if you must travel- please travel with due regard for your personal safety as well as the safety of other motorists.

