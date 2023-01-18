FORT WAYNE — Police are seeking the public’s help after an accident caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County.
The crash, had occurred on Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., and was initially unreported until video footage of the incident was discovered, thanks to Purdue University and a university camera that had been installed on the U.S. 33 bridge for a structural engineering project. Purdue reported the incident to INDOT, which in turn conducted an inspection of the bridge supports and found extensive damage.
The investigation has identified the involved semi-tractor as a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a John Deere excavator. The excavator is possibly a John Deere model 135G or 160G. The top of the excavator’s boom arm would have struck the bridge support beams as it passed under the overpass, and therefore should have signs of damage possibly in need of repair.
Video indicates the semi-tractor and trailer continued westbound on U.S. 30 towards Columbia City. To date, investigators have yet to identify or locate the vehicle (nor the driver) involved.
Anyone having information that may help identify and/or locate the semi-tractor, the driver, or the excavator, is being asked to contact the Indiana State Police by calling 260-432-8661. Your personal information may remain confidential.
