State police looking for information on Nov 22 crash
FORT WAYNE — Police are seeking the public’s help after an accident caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County.

The crash, had occurred on Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., and was initially unreported until video footage of the incident was discovered, thanks to Purdue University and a university camera that had been installed on the U.S. 33 bridge for a structural engineering project. Purdue reported the incident to INDOT, which in turn conducted an inspection of the bridge supports and found extensive damage.

