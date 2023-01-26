Zay and Denton

Sen. Andy Zay (left) accepts the Indiana Bankers Association Legislator of the Year award from Dax Denton, IBA senior vice president of government relations in 2021.

 Photo Contributed

INDIANAPOLIS — Andy Zay already followed Jim Banks in office once before when he was appointed to fill Banks’ state senate seat and now he’s considering a run to try to follow Banks again as the next U.S. Representative for northeast Indiana.

Zay, the Republican state senator from Huntington who represents District 17, announced last Thursday that he’s mulling a run at the 3rd District seat. That seat will be open come 2024 because Banks is vacating it in order to run for the U.S. Senate seat that opened up when current Sen. Mike Braun announced he will run for governor in 2024.

