INDIANAPOLIS — Andy Zay already followed Jim Banks in office once before when he was appointed to fill Banks’ state senate seat and now he’s considering a run to try to follow Banks again as the next U.S. Representative for northeast Indiana.
Zay, the Republican state senator from Huntington who represents District 17, announced last Thursday that he’s mulling a run at the 3rd District seat. That seat will be open come 2024 because Banks is vacating it in order to run for the U.S. Senate seat that opened up when current Sen. Mike Braun announced he will run for governor in 2024.
Zay is so far the first name to emerge as a possible contender in race but likely won’t be the last. The last time the seat was open in 2016, it was a six-way primary battle among Republicans, with Banks coming out on top by less than 3% of the total vote.
The 3rd District covers 11 full counties and parts of two others in northeast and east-central Indiana, including all of KPC Media’s coverage area in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties.
Zay was selected via caucus as Banks’s successor to the Indiana State Senate in 2016 when Banks became the 3rd District rep. That was when District 17 covered all of Whitley County as well as parts of Allen, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash and Grant counties.
After redistricting, District 17 has shifted so that Zay no longer represents Whitley County. His district now consists of all of Huntington, Wabash and Grant counties.
Since Banks announcement on Tuesday that he will run for U.S. Senate, chatter is picking up about the open 3rd District seat.
Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Rick Michael said party chairs from the third district met Wednesday for their typical monthly meeting and that “there are several names floating but none are confirmed.”
Candidates from 2016 who sought the seat included farm operator Kip Tom, who finished second to Banks with 31.5% of the vote; State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, who was third with 24.8% and Pam Galloway, Kevin Howell and Mark Baringer who all finished sub-10%.
Since that race, Tom went on to serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, and chief of the United States Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome from 2019 to 2021.
Brown has remained in the state senate and and chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. She’s gained prominence as one of the state’s most strident anti-abortion advocates and was one of several senators who pushed for a total abortion ban during 2022’s special session, although that faction ultimately lost to the more moderate wing that wanted to maintain exceptions for rape and incest.
