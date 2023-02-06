CHURUBUSCO — Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity and talent of our nation’s youth, and provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated.

“The Awards are the largest, longest running and most prestigious program of its kind,” said Churubusco art teacher Shanna Fleetwood. This year, 2,055 artworks were entered, and 665 received an Honorable Mention, Silver Key, or Gold Key in recognition of their outstanding creative achievements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.