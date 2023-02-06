CHURUBUSCO — Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity and talent of our nation’s youth, and provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated.
“The Awards are the largest, longest running and most prestigious program of its kind,” said Churubusco art teacher Shanna Fleetwood. This year, 2,055 artworks were entered, and 665 received an Honorable Mention, Silver Key, or Gold Key in recognition of their outstanding creative achievements.
Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School students received nine awards in this year’s competition.
Amara Davis received a Silver Key. Alyssa Eby, Briella Vasquex, Aleasia Johnson and Sam Skinner all received an Honorable Mention. Aaliyah Fleetwood received two Silver Keys and Jillian Wright received a Silver and Gold Key.
Jillian Wright’s Gold Key work will proceed to National Adjudication in New York City.
Feb. 19 is the premiere of the Virtual Awards Ceremony and in-person open house at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from 12-5 p.m. Admission is free every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit will run from Feb. 11-April 8.
