Last week (Feb. 6-10, 2023) letters from Whitley County Consolidated Schools were sent to parents informing them a student had brought a gun to Columbia City High School.
The letter, from Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott, detailed the gun was unloaded, but the student had shown it to others before taking it back home at the end of the day.
She encouraged families to talk with the students about letting school officials know of any incidents, saying, "We must all work together to maintain the safety of our schools."
As for the incident, Dr. McDermott said the high school staff informed the authorities, and an investigation is underway be law enforcement.
The letter also outlines plans by staff to work with the school resource officers to identify safety solutions.
"Appropriate action will be taken by both school officials and law enforcement," the letter reads.
