WINONA LAKE, IND. – It is with great sadness that we report Grace College student Bethany Nesbitt was discovered passed away in her residence hall on Friday morning at approximately 10 a.m.
At this time, the cause of her death is unknown. Local health authorities are working to determine the cause.
All classes and sporting events are canceled for the rest of today. A campus-wide prayer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. outside of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced at this gathering.
The Grace College family is deeply grieved by Bethany’s death. Our current focus is on providing care and counsel to her family, friends and classmates. Grace’s Counseling Center staff will be available for students at the prayer meeting and following.
We will send updates and additional information when it is available.
We ask everyone to join us in prayer for the Nesbitt family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.