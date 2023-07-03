CHURUBUSCO — Bringing fiber internet to the town of Churubusco has been a project in the works for several years.
It was five years ago that the town and Surf Internet began discussing plans to bring more internet options to the community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
CHURUBUSCO — Bringing fiber internet to the town of Churubusco has been a project in the works for several years.
It was five years ago that the town and Surf Internet began discussing plans to bring more internet options to the community.
On Friday, June 23 those plans were put into action with a groundbreaking ceremony to start that work in Churubusco, which is expected to officially begin this week.
“Today is a great day for the Town of Churubusco. It is long past the time the citizens have access to high-speed affordable internet,” said Whitley County Commissioner Theresa Baysinger. “My experience working with Surf has been great. I have high hopes for the rural parts to receive it next.”
It was made possible through cost-effective measures already taken by Surf to bring internet to other parts of Whitley County, which brought the cost of the Churubusco project down.
“More investment in Columbia City made costs affordable to bring to more residents and building out to Churubusco,” noted Surf CEO Gene Crusie. “(Having better internet service) can be transformational for communities like Churubusco. As we do more work online, this provides services to do things just like those who live in bigger cities can do.”
The project for Churubusco will involve placing underground wires, and will offer connection to 588 households. It’s expected to be completed within the next four to six months.
A past press release from Surf said it has already invested $5.2 million in Whitley County, most recently completing work in Columbia City.
Crusie said the company has plans to continue to expand throughout the county. Work to bring broadband to Ind. 109 is expected to start within the next 60 days before heading to Tri-Lakes and Blue Lake.
It’s been said more than once that COVID made it clear faster and stronger internet service was needed throughout Whitley County, particularly in the more rural areas. Working from home and conducting school required more time online, and slower connections made it more difficult.
Since then, measures have been taken to find solutions to improve those internet options to all parts of the county. Most recently officials have started a Broadband Task Force to come up with these solutions.
“The county’s new Broadband Task Force will be working diligently to capture some of the millions of dollars in grants coming from the State in the next year,” noted Baysinger.
Crusie thanked Baysinger for encouraging investment in the county and working with them.
He reflected on the company’s mission which states, “We believe high-speed, reliable internet service is the great equalizer. We’re on a mission to transform the future of our region by building an unparalleled network and providing world-class customer service in the communities where we live, work and serve.” It’s this mission, he said, that pushes the company forward.
To learn more about Surf, and to stay up-to-date on projects like the one in Churubusco, visit surfinternet.com. The Whitley County Broadband Task Force is currently asking residents to complete a survey. This survey will assist in determining where the needs in the county are as they seek grant dollars for these projects. To learn more, visit whitleyedc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.