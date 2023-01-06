ELKHART — Surf Internet officials report they had made significant upgrades to services for its customers in Columbia City.

It was in October 2021 it was first announced the city had entered into an agreement with Surf for fiber-optic internet. It marked a $5 million investment for community improvements. The project broke ground in November 2021, and was completed in phases throughout the city.

