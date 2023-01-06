ELKHART — Surf Internet officials report they had made significant upgrades to services for its customers in Columbia City.
It was in October 2021 it was first announced the city had entered into an agreement with Surf for fiber-optic internet. It marked a $5 million investment for community improvements. The project broke ground in November 2021, and was completed in phases throughout the city.
These latest upgrades, as detailed in a recent press release, were necessary after several outages were reported last month.
“Surf acted quickly to get infrastructure in place that would help protect against future network outages,” the release reads.
in making these upgrades, it was determined the outages were caused by t third-party upstream circuit provider. To remedy this, Surf directed money to add a second, and completely independent, upstream circuit provider. It connects the city and Surf’s South Bend data center to increase bandwidth to Columbia City.
“This redundant fiber route into Columbia City will ensure that every resident has reliable access to the fastest broadband available,” said Surf Internet CEO Gene Crusie. “We are fully committed to transforming this community and hope the investment of our own resources in network upgrades shows that.”
Surf Internet is a fiber-optic internet company that serves the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. The company delivers high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved, rural communities. Surf’s 100-plus person team is local, giving them an edge when it comes to customer care and advocacy for the region. Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Byron Center and Fowlerville, Mich., and Coal City and Rock Falls, Ill. Learn more at https://surfinternet.com.
