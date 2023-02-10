ELKHART — Surf Internet has announced plans to deploy fiber-optic internet in Churubusco.
The company will deliver its high-speed fiber network to over 750 addresses throughout the town before expanding their network further into Whitley County. Construction is expected to begin spring of 2023.
“Discussions with the people of Churubusco and Whitley County made it evident: high-speed internet is a catalyst for career, educational, and business opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable,” said Surf CEO Gene Crusie. “We’re proud to be a part of the transformation taking place in this community. Over the next several months we’ll be working diligently with town and county officials to ensure an effective construction and service rollout plan.”
Surf Internet has already invested $5.2 million in Whitley County through the buildout of fiber internet services for Columbia City, with an added $1.2 million for their planned Churubusco project.
Pending grant money will bring even more opportunity for the area.
“The rural parts of Whitley County are long overdue for an upgrade in internet infrastructure. It is imperative as elected officials we take advantage of the grants and resources available,” said Whitley County Commissioner Theresa Baysinger. “It will be transformational for the rural residents and businesses when they finally have access to fiber internet. Churubusco, a hidden gem of Whitley County, is a great start in Surf Internet’s goal to reach all residents.”
“To compete for talent and business investment, high speed internet connectivity is vital,” added Dale Buuck, president of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation. “Surf’s investment in Churubusco is a game changer for the town’s residents and businesses.”
The work in Churubusco is part of Surf’s overall commitment to build an advanced fiber-optic network serving rural communities across the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Once construction begins, updates will be available on the company’s website at https://construction.surfinternet.com/.
