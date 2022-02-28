SOUTH WHITLEY — The South Whitley Town Council held its regular meeting Tuesday evening with Town Council President Les Hoffman requesting an increased wage scale for town utility employees.
"I would like to bring up some discussion on working on wages for utility workers," Les Hoffman said. "I would like to make a motion that we (the town council) approve a new schedule that would go into effect now that ties into the years of utility service."
Les Hoffman proposed the following new wage scale for utility works: Zero to five years of service would be $24 hourly; six to 10 years would be $25 hourly; 11 to 15 years would be $26 hourly; 16 to 20 years would be $27; 21 to 25 years would be $28 hourly and over 25 years would be $29 hourly. A supervisor of utilities would include a $1 an hour premium.
"I would like to table that (wage scale) until we (the council) can give it more consideration," Councilman Randy Cokl said.
Les Hoffman questioned Cokl on why he wants to take more time to consider this new wage scale.
"I just want to give it more thought," Cokl said.
Les Hoffman said he believes this new wage scale is necessary in order not to attempt more employees to leave and does not understand why the utility employees can not be helped out.
Town Council Vice-President Brock Waterson wanted to make a motion that a wage scale should then be done with each town department.
"I got an issue because I don't have extra wages for the police department that haven't been budgeted this year," Clerk-Treasurer Pam Hoffman said.
Town Marshall Mikel VanDevender said the police and utility departments are not considered the same and he believes the utility employees need a wage increase.
Currently, part-time police officers are making more of an hourly wage than a few full-time utility employees. Town Attorney Gregg Hockemeyer addressed that full-time utility workers also have great benefits which a part-time employee does not receive.
"They (police and utility departments) are two different worlds," VanDevender said.
Waterson requested that the council members make a motion to adopt the new wage scale for utility employees and a new wage scale for the police department to be effective Jan. 1, 2023, allowing the police budget to be adjusted for 2023.
Les Hoffman said that budgets increase a bit for those employees who take their vehicles home due to the price of gasoline. Les Hoffman also mentioned how the utility department has to come to work when a snowstorm and electrical problems hit the area.
"How many of these guys (utility workers) are gonna stay put, stay satisfied, if we (the council) just keep slapping them around," Hoffman said.
With much discussion between council members, Waterson made a motion to have the utility department's new wage scale be effective immediately with the police department's salary to be discussed in the next 60 days and included in the 2023 budget, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The motion was approved.
Waterson wanted to make the public aware that Water Operator Ron Anderson has had a WT2 license for 10 years plus, and Anderson is currently working on a WT3 certification for his water flirtation license. Waterson apologizes for misquoting this in the Feb. 9 meeting.
In attorney news, Hockemeyer said that the town needs to be looking for a possible developer for some residential property.
"I am to talk with an attorney representing the owner of some property that the Redevelopment Commission has been looking at for possible residential development," Hockemeyer said in the Feb. 9 meeting. "Hopefully, we (the town) will have more information about that (residential development) later on."
In clerk-treasurer news, Pam Hoffman is requesting the town change their fueling system due to United Oil being sold.
"Ag Plus is willing to let us (the town) purchase gas from them," Pam Hoffman said.
Council members approved Pam's request.
In new business, Waterson was appointed to serve on the Redevelopment Commission (RDC).
"Could I also have you guys (the council) move to reappoint all the (RDC) current members," Hockemeyer said. "Technically, they (RDC members) are supposed to be reappointed every year but because they serve until they are replaced, it has never been a big deal."
Council members approved Hockemeyer's request.
The South Whitley RDC is still short one member and is seeking a replacement.
The South Whitley RDC encourages new development and contributes to the community's growth and success.
In other business, town council members approved sewage adjustments for the following: Brownstone on State - $210.50; Shirley Cooper - $92.21; and Valorie Horn - $98.55.
Council members also approved the following: January cash reconcilement and depository statement, Feb. 8 work session and regular meeting minutes; accounts payable vouchers totaling $270,092.66; payroll for the week of Feb. 14 totaling $10,383.80; and payroll for the week ending Feb. 21 totaling $10,052.79.
The next meeting is March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.
