COLUMBIA CITY — Bringing broadband internet to rural Whitley County continues to be a topic of discussion, and came up again this week during the Whitley County Council meeting.
It comes after a discussion at last month’s council meeting where representatives of SURF Internet presented a proposal to bring broadband to rural residents.
In it, SURF CEO Gene Crusie detailed it would take $1.7 million to begin, and go towards bringing internet initially to 757 rural residents. It has been recommended this money could come from the $6 million dollars the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act fund.
Discussion was centered on this topic during the public comments portion of the meeting, and several county residents voiced support to bringing broadband.
One resident presented a number of scenarios in which lack of internet access is a detriment to residents, one of those being access to county meetings, which can be viewed on Youtube. They also presented letters from county residents expressing support for working with SURF, or a similar company, to bring better internet to the county.
“Mount Everest has (internet). There’s no reason Whitley County can’t have it,” they said.
Another resident, and physician, talked about the nature of medicine as it has changed since COVID. In many instances, healthcare is provided through video conference. They said as a county resident they can’t do their work in Whitley County, and must travel to Fort Wayne.
“It’s a bad perspective for Whitley County,” they said. “This is a public safety issue. We need strong internet.”
For another speaker, they made reference to the struggles of e-learning during COVID.
“The kids with e-learning are falling behind or spending hours on something that should take 30 minutes,” they said. “(Not having internet) decreases our growth and hurts my generation and our future generations.”
Sheriff Marcus Gatton expressed opposition to spending government dollars on this, saying the number of residents it would benefit was not enough.
“I understand what the community is saying, but we need to talk numbers,” said Gatton, adding he was concerned about the fact only 757 residents would be getting SURF internet initially. He also had concerns on who should cover the costs, citing SURF is a company with significant financial backing.
“I don’t see where tax money should be used when it’s only going to 757 residents out of 30,000 in Whitley County,” he added. “If they could provide it for the whole county I could see it.”
“We have to start somewhere,” said Whitley County Commissioner Theresa Baysinger. She noted that American Rescue Plan dollars can be used for broadband internet.
“This is what the money is for and our opportunity to spend on this,” she said.
Gene Crusie wished to clarify some of the comments made in the meeting. He said the project would have to be broken down into phases, and the initial 757 would be the first homes with the grant dollars already available. The reason the number was less than some might expect, Crusie said, was because it costs three times more to connect those in rural areas compared to areas that are more compact with homes. The project would then “leverage momentum to apply for grants to do the rest of the county.”
The reason a commitment is being sought with the county is because the project could score higher and receive a higher award amount.
“It is our intent to apply for every address underserved in the Next Level Grant (program),” Crusie said.
County Council members wished to make it clear a vote was not placed on the agenda for September because they had not received a formal proposal.
Council President Tim Kumfer highlighted that current rules require an ordinance be drawn up with a plan for the council to consider. This must come from the commissioners.
“We are not failing to vote for or against, but have a legal obligation to follow this process,” said Kumfer.
An ordinance could likely be drafted for consideration at the October or November council meeting, pending a favorable pass from the commissioners. Kumfer apologized to the public that the issue is taking a long time to resolve.
“We’ve been given a presentation,” added Councilman Jim Argerbright. “We can’t vote on a project we don’t know the true outcome of.”
Discussion will likely continue once an ordinance is presented to the council.
