The Watershed Foundation has announced that Tamara Drake has been named to the newly-created position of development director for the non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and improving water quality in the organization’s 236 square mile watershed area.
A native to Warsaw, Drake graduated from Warsaw Community High School and furthered her education earning a bachelor’s degree in Public Health and Health Science from Ball State University. Upon graduation, she moved to Indianapolis where she began her career in the not-for-profit community. Drake moved back to her hometown in 2011 where she advanced her community involvement as program director at Baker Youth Club.
In her TWF role, Drake will be working with watershed residents and organizational partners in Kosciusko, Whitley and Noble Counties to promote the mission of The Watershed Foundation in protecting and improving water quality in our area. She will also aid in securing funding and promoting fundraising efforts for the organization.
Drake has a sincere passion in ensuring the integrity of our lakes and streams in the watershed. Growing up on Pike Lake, she was raised to appreciate the preservation of our natural resources. Tamara continues to enjoy time on many of our area lakes with friends and her two children Andrew and Evan.
For more information about The Watershed Foundation, visit WatershedFoundation.org
