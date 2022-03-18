Excerpts also from Eel River Railroad article written by Rachael (Rosfeld) Hartman in 2020 for The Post & Mail.
SOUTH WHITLEY — In his life Craig Berndt has taken an interest in trains and railroads. He has spent years researching them, and has paid particular attention to the Eel River Railroad.
This particular rail line hits home for Whitley County, as South Whitley, Columbia City and Churubusco had stops along the line over its history.
Berndt has been sharing his knowledge with the people of Whitley County, making a stop recently at the South Whitley Community Public Library.
Its history begins in 1852 when it was proposed a 20-mile line would connect DeKalb County to the Indiana-Ohio line. They called this the Auburn & Eel River Railroad. The following year an additional proposal was made to extend the line to 75 miles and connect Dekalb County to Logansport. It was renamed the Logansport & Northern Indiana Railroad. In that time the line extended to cover 94 miles, which was all surveyed, and in 1853 grading began.
Over the next decade, the railroad would take on various names, and by 1870 the line had been reorganized to take on the name the Detroit, Eel River and Illinois Railroad (DER&I). It was then that construction finally began. Construction would continue until 1873.
It started in Columbia City.
“It went in both directions with two construction crews at the same time,” Berndt said.
There were eight counties connected to this railroad. It had 28 stops, stops averaging every one to seven miles. The entire line ride could take between 3.5 and six hours to complete depending on the number of stops. Locations in Whitley County included Collamer (also known as Millersburg), South Whitley (then known as Springfield), Taylors (located near County Road 350 W), Peabodys ( County Road 200 S), Columbia City, Collins and Churubusco.
Stock shares issued to Whitley County in 1871 helped continue to fund the project, a $25,000 investment.
“This entire investment was lost when the railroad foreclosed and sold in 1877, but they still had the benefit of what their (DER&I) had purchased,” said Berndt.
It was in that same year it was reorganized as the Eel River Railroad. Just two years later, in 1879, it was leased to the Wabash, St. Louis and Pacific Railroad.
“It was a key part of Wabash’s fast Detroit-St. Louis corridor,” noted Berndt in his presentation, but it was also around this time that certain sections were used less or even stopped.
One of those to stop being used was the Chili to Logansport track. Doing so though would lead to a lawsuit filed by powerful people from the Logansport community in 1891. Litigation would go on for quite some time until finally, in 1900, the Indiana Supreme Court voted to annul Wabash’s lease and the Eel River Railroad was sold to the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Prior to this ownership, the railroad line was a popular source for both business and passenger travel. When the Pennsylvania Railroad took over, the passenger service was reduced from eight round trips a day to just two.
Over time, the line continued to undergo different reorganizations. In 1905 the line took on the name Vandalia Railroad. By 1917 it was consolidated as the Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railroad. It had the nickname the “Pan Handle.”
By 1930 the railroad had undergone several more changes, and had ended its passenger line services. Under this organization though the line started to decline. In 1954 10 miles of the original 94-mile track were abandoned from Auburn to Butler.
Two years later the line was merged into the Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington Railroad. In 1961 a further eight miles of the line was abandoned, this time between Columbia City and Churubusco.
The railroad was once again consolidated in 1968, becoming the Pennsylvania-New York Central Transportation, nicknamed “Penn Central.”
For the next several years different portions of the original Eel River Railroad would be shut down or abandoned. First to be stopped was the 13.7 miles around Logansport. Then in 1973 the 15.6 miles connecting Churubusco and the Auburn Junction were abandoned. It was followed by a further 17.3 miles which connected North Manchester to Columbia City.
There was still a portion in Columbia City that was in use for industry. This was consolidated with other lines in 1976 and called “Conrail.” It too would be abandoned though in 1982.
Today only 1.6 miles of the Eel River Railroad remains in use around Logansport. But remnants of the original line can still be found. Berndt has spent years collecting historical photos, and retracing the line taking photos of where it once ran. Locally, sections of this railroad can still be found in Collamer, there is a trestle that can be seen from Ind. 205 in South Whitley, there are also pieces of a coal dock station in Columbia City.
