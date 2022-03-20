Three people have now been arrested, suspects alleged to have been involved in the death of Curtis E. Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne.
Thomas' body was found in a ditch off of County Road 700 E, off of Ind. 14, in Whitley County on March 14.
Indiana State Police were called to the scene, along with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department and the Whitley County Coroner.
Thursday, March 17 it was determined in an autopsy that Thomas' death was a homicide. He had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Then on Friday evening and Saturday morning, police arrested three believed to be involved in the death. They were picked up from three locations — Fort Wayne, Walton and Logansport.
Arrested were as follows:
- Mia S. Griffin, 34, of Fort Wayne. She is facing a preliminary charge of aiding in murder.
- Robert Thomas Drake, 27, of Fort Wayne, who is facing a charge of murder.
- Ashlynn McClain, 20, of Fort Wayne, who is also facing a charge of aiding in murder.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.