COLUMBIA CITY — A car crash ended in tragedy Wednesday morning with the death of three individuals, as well as the injuries of others on U.S. 30.
The Whitley County Sheriff's Department, along with the Indiana State Police and Allen County Sheriff's Department, were called to the scene of U.S. 30 and County Road 800, also known as County Line Road, at 6:47 a.m.
A crash report through the sheriff's department details that a passenger vehicle, a 2014 Toyota 4DR, was traveling east bound on U.S. 30. A semi-truck that was turning south off of U.S. 30 struck the vehicle, and subsequently collided with two other stopped vehicles on the road headed northbound on C.R. 800.
Two of those in the Toyota were pronounced dead on the scene. Another was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, and later passed away.
Those losses included James M. Hagwood, 50, of Plymouth; Sylvia Perales, 59, of Warsaw; and Jesse L. Perales, 29, of Warsaw.
Two others from the vehicle, Joseph J. Drummond, 29, of Fort Wayne, and Jessica R. Craft, 36, of Silver Lake, were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center and are being treated for serious injuries.
The semi driver was Thomas Clifford II, 34, of Rockford,OH. He, as well as the other two drivers, Mable Recinos, 34, of Fort Wayne, and Kenton L. Gibson, 34, of Woodburn, were treated for mild injuries and released at the scene.
The accident is currently still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.