SOUTH WHITLEY — Offering homemade chicken, good family meals and fresh white fish is the Times Square Cafe in South Whitley which opened its doors on Feb. 21.
Located on 706 South State St., the restaurant is owned and operated by Alejandro Zaca-Velazquez and Sabino Tlahuetl who reside in Warsaw and are very familiar with the restaurant business.
Zaca-Velazquez and Tlahuetl spent a lot of their careers as Sous Chefs in the Elkhart, Goshen and Warsaw areas before they operated their own restaurant in Peru.
"I have always worked in restaurants," Zaca-Velazquez said. "I love to cook."
Zaca-Velazquez came down with a terrible case of COVID the end of 2021, forcing them to close down the Peru restaurant.
"I had COVID and was on a respirator for a long time in the hospital back then," Zaca-Velazquez said.
When Zaca-Velazquez began to recover, he and Tlahuetl opened Times Square Cafe.
"We (Times Square Cafe) have fresh white fish on the menu," Zaca-Velazquez said.
The menu offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with lunch specials, a kids menu, desserts, many selections including omelets, skillets, salads, wraps, stir-frys, ribs, steak and pasta.
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be open on Easter Sunday.
For more information, call 260-723-4174.
