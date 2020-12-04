Looking for a way to support local families this holiday season? Toys for Tots is seeking toy donations for Whitley County children. Toys can range from newborn to teenager. Donation boxes are located throughout the county, and the last day to donate a toy this year is December 10.
Toys for Tots will be hosting a drive-thru toy drive Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot.
Learn more by visiting columbia-city-in.toysfortots.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.