SOUTH WHITLEY — No tricks but there will be treats at SWCPL’s drive-thru Trick-or-Treat. While costumes are not required, children are encouraged to dress up and come to the library parking lot between 2 and 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24, for Halloween treats. Staff members will be stationed in the parking lot to hand out treats and some surprises to children.
At 6 p.m. on Nov. 5, paranormal explorer Curt Strutz brings his Visiting the Beyond program to SWCPL. Using a mix of history, photography, storytelling and humor Strutz will take guests on a virtual tour of some of the most haunted locations in America, possibly including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, homes and more. Guests are invited to the library to watch the program in the auditorium.
Registration is open for DIY at the Library on Nov. 4. Find out how ordinary shims can be used to create a holiday decoration. Cost of the class is $8, which includes all supplies. Class fee is due with registration.
