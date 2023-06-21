CHURUBUSCO – If it’s mid-June in Churubusco, it’s time for another Turtle Days festival.
Weather was cooperative for the first three days of the annual event at least. And Thursday night, one of the most popular parts of the festival drew a crowd.
At 6 p.m. – just 30 minutes before the scheduled start – there was just one baby entered in the baby crawling contest.
But a last-minute flurry led to a total of 12 babies ranging from 8-12 months.
The babies, as any parent can attest, sometimes got a little distracted on their way to the finish line. But when the finals were complete, three winners were crowned: Hudson Lake of Florida, 11 months, son of Lindsey Bishop of Florida, was the winner, followed by Delaney Runyon, 12 months, daughter of Tara and Nick Runyon of Columbia City, in second; and Theodore England, nine months, son of Lauren England of Churubusco, in third.
