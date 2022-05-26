The Watershed Foundation, an organization that has been taking action to improve the water quality of lakes and streams in the Upper Tippecanoe River Watershed, has been recognized as a 2022 Luminary Award recipient by NIPSCO.
TWF was awarded the Environmental Stewardship Luminary Award for taking strong, measurable action to improve water quality within the watershed. Through projects and partnerships between lake residents and farmers, TWF has been successful in rallying support and leading meaningful change for the past 25 years. In addition to the award and recognition, TWF was awarded a $1000 grant.
"Our communities are enriched by the work so many do to ensure continued growth, vitality and success across northern Indiana," said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs and economic development. "We’re so pleased to have this opportunity to recognize the efforts of organizations and leaders who make the communities we serve a better place to live and work.”
"We are honored to be recognized by NIPSCO for the work we are doing every day to make our lakes and streams healthier for future generations," said Lyn Crighton, executive director of TWF. "This is no small endeavor, and we are grateful to the many people who make our work possible."
Crighton accepted the award on behalf of the organization at an awards ceremony on May 10, 2022, in Merrillville, Indiana.
NIPSCO created the Luminary Awards in 2012 to celebrate the utility's 100th anniversary and to honor individuals and organizations that have displayed leadership in the areas of Community Leadership, Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, Public Safety and Local Government Excellence.
