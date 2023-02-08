ALBION — Two men have been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old North Webster girl found drowned on the Elkhart River in Noble County in August 1975.

Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John W. Lehman, 67, of Auburn, were arrested Monday in their respective homes relating to the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell, whose body was discovered Aug. 7, 1975, at 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Mallard’s Roost public access site off C.R. 600W.

