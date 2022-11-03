COLUMBIA CITY – Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw have each earned Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission.
Parkview Whitley Hospital was awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Certification. Parkview Whitley is the first Parkview hospital outside Allen County to receive Primary Stroke Certification, a recognition that it is “making exceptional efforts to foster better outcomes,” according to The Joint Commission’s website.
In addition, sister facility Parkview Warsaw was awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Certification. This certification is for hospitals or emergency centers with a dedicated, stroke-focused program serving the community.
Both facilities underwent rigorous, onsite review in August 2022. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including stroke program management, supporting self-management, delivering and facilitating clinical care and performance measures. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Stroke Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw for using certification to reduce variation in their clinical processes and to strengthen their program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“We congratulate Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects their commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”
“While most hospitals can provide a basic level of stroke care, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw have demonstrated that we provide care according to well-defined national standards,” said Ashley Wirges, vice president of Patient Care Services for these locations. “We are proud of our loyal and cohesive teams for the work done to show improvements and excellence in the quality, safety, treatment and care of our stroke patients. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to a higher standard of clinical service and provide a framework to improve patient outcomes.”
The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.
