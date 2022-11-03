COLUMBIA CITY – Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw have each earned Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission.

Parkview Whitley Hospital was awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Certification. Parkview Whitley is the first Parkview hospital outside Allen County to receive Primary Stroke Certification, a recognition that it is “making exceptional efforts to foster better outcomes,” according to The Joint Commission’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.