COLUMBIA CITY — A vehicle crash on U.S. stalled traffic for several hours the evening of March 1.
Early reports indicated the incident involved a semi-truck and the intersection of U.S. 30 and West Lincolnway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
Windy with periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 4:19 am
COLUMBIA CITY — A vehicle crash on U.S. stalled traffic for several hours the evening of March 1.
Early reports indicated the incident involved a semi-truck and the intersection of U.S. 30 and West Lincolnway.
Further information regarding the accident has not been reported.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.